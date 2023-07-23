Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,447,164 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,447,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,642,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.42% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after buying an additional 1,095,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

