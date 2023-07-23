Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 41,107 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.04% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $31,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,911,000 after buying an additional 141,347 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $57.10 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

