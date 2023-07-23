Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 711,756 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,261,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,756 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $23,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.63 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

