Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,184 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $25,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $112.44.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

