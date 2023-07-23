Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $36,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 511.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 171,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 84.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.6% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 93,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

