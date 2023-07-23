Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $35.10 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 506.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,069 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 76,063 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $520.23 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.36. The firm has a market cap of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

