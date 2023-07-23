Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 595,906 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 235.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,906 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

