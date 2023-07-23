Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 452,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

