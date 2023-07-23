Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

