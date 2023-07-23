Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 106 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 122,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,754,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $314.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.38. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.