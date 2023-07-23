Park Place Capital Corp Buys 270 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.42. 593,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

