Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 986 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.60. 3,502,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $458.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

