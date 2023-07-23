Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.89. 30,961,796 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

