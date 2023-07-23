Park Place Capital Corp Sells 101 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.36. The stock had a trading volume of 660,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,625. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.29 and its 200 day moving average is $230.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

