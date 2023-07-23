Park Place Capital Corp Sells 608 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.18. 19,900,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,007,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.