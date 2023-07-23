Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Achieves $546.10 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $546.10 million and $2.04 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000624 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

