PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0397 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PRT opened at $6.05 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 110.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

