Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.7 %

PFE traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. 24,149,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,248,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

