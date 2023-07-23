Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,047 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.