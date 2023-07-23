Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.52. 4,192,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,918. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

