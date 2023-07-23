PLATINCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $119,768.28 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $119,768.28 and $4,870.49 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 734,398,816 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 734,390,136.69127 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.02200437 USD and is down -34.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,342.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

