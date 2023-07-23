Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.55.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 69.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

