Pollux Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $78.92 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $78.92 million and $484,813.91 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00005270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.58004042 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $465,567.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

