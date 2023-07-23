PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.21.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

