PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $174.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $161.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.53.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

