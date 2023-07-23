PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.28-$7.48 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

PPG opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PPG Industries by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,944,000 after buying an additional 581,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

