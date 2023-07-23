Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.9 %

PDS opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $779.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.16. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $413.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

