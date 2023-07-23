Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a positive rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.13.

PINC opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. Premier has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

