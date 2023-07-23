Prologis’ (PLD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $128.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.20. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

