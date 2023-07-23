Prometeus (PROM) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00013205 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $323,587.26 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

