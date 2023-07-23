ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PUMP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 2.39. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 102.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

