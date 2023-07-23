PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,175. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

