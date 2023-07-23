PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,675 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $260.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.09. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $262.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.