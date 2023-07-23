PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,200 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. 58,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.