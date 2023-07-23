PRW Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,797 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.97. 1,636,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

