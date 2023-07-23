PRW Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,739,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.