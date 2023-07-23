PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $675,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,105,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP remained flat at $52.43 on Friday. 1,333,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,921. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

