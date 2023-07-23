PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $205.62. 288,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,920. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.61 and its 200 day moving average is $192.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.