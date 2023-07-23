PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOCT. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FOCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.34. 74,357 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $262.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

