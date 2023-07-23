PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,943. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.75.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

