PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 286,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,166. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

