Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading Up 2% This Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $106.44 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.4181769 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $7,887,320.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars.

