Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.65. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 77,226 shares trading hands.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.