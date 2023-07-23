Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.65. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 77,226 shares trading hands.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.
About Pure Energy Minerals
Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.
