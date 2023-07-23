Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $535.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 731.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 495,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $6,167,799.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,117,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,140,885.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,167 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,585,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

