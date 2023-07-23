Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.3 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Halliburton stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

