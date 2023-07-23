QITMEER NETWORK Price Hits $0.0790 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $280,075.27 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.07829557 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $286,574.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

