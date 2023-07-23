Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $288.17 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00009167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $288.17 million and $30.30 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.32 or 0.06275769 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,750,780 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.