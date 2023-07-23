Quantum Price Down 0.1% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.09 and approximately $9.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

