QUASA (QUA) Price Up 0.2% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $986.43 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0015223 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $986.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

