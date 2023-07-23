QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $986.38 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,898.23 or 1.00038428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0015223 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $986.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.